Trump extends protection measures for U.S. washer makers

Trump extends protection measures for U.S. washer makersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 02:32 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a proclamation to extend measures meant to safeguard U.S. producers of large residential washers from import competition.
The proclamation extends tariff-rate quotas on the washers and some washer parts that were first applied in January 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
