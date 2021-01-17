Hologram Registration Boards to ensure safety of Kerala fishermen

To ensure the safety ofits fishermen who put out to sea, the Kerala government hasdecided to install high-security registration boards withGPS/GPRS facility on fishing boats.

The project is being implemented by the State FisheriesDepartment for the complete protection and remote monitoringof boats.

In the first phase, hologram registration boards will beinstalled on 300 boats, a government press release said.

Such boards have already been installed to about 100boats in Neendakara, Munambam and Kochi fishing harbours.

As many as 1,500 boats are expected to be covered in thesecond phase, and about 4,000 in in the third phase.

These boards are being installed at a subsidised rate,with the technical assistance from CDiT.

The high-security registration board with GPS/GPRSnetworking, which will help in locating and identifying deep-sea fishing boats, is made of materials that are not damagedby salt water in the sea.

It has holographic and laser systems to detect fakeregistrations.

A hologram board is attached on the top of the boat'swheelhouse for better identification and communication, therelease added.

This ensures a clear 360 degree view and avoids damage tothe registration board due to direct contact with saltwaterand collisions between boats.

It is also helpful for security agencies as crime andsmuggling using boats can be prevented.

Foreign ships and boats entering Indian territory forillegal fishing pose a threat to the security of the countryitself.

The high-security registration board with GPS/GPRSnetworking has been developed, taking into account all thethreats at sea.

Fishing vessels usually stay in the deep sea areas withGPRS connectivity zone for 10-15 days.

Due to the lack of a communication network there, thecentralised monitoring system is unable to track theiractivities in the deep sea.

In this case, enforcement agencies such as the CoastGuard, Coastal Police and Navy can monitor fishing boats usinggovernment-approved registration numbers only, it said.

Authorities will be able to identify and investigate anyunregistered fishing boats and those displaying fakeregistration numbers if they carry out any illegal activitiesat the national maritime border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)