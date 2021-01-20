HIGHLIGHTS AT 10:00 PM

Following are the top stories at 10:00 pm: NATION DEL92 FARMERS-LDALL MEETING Govt offers to put on hold three farm laws for 1-1.5 years to end protest; Farmer unions to discuss internally New Delhi: Yielding some ground to end the nearly two-month-long protest by thousands of farmers on the national capital borders, the government on Wednesday proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 1-1.5 years and set up a joint committee to find an amicable solution in the interest of the farming community.

DEL44 UP-2NDLD PM PM releases Rs 2,691 cr for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies, 'wrong' intentions Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their ''wrong'' policies and intentions.

DEL87 US-HARRIS-UNCLE Told Kamala to keep doing what she does, not get bothered by others, says her uncle New Delhi: With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the brink of scripting history, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran on Wednesday said he spoke to her ahead of the inauguration in Washington and told her to ''keep doing what you do'' without getting bothered by others. By Kunal Dutt DEL83 VACCINES-MEA-INDIA-2NDLD-SUPPLY Coronavirus vaccines sent by India reach Bhutan and Maldives New Delhi: Bhutan and Maldives on Wednesday became the first two countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India under grants assistance in sync with its 'neighbourhood first' policy.

DEL88 CONG-2NDLD ANTONY Leaking official secrets of military operations is treason: Cong New Delhi: Leaking of official secrets of military operations is treason and those involved in it must be punished, the Congress said on Wednesday on the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and demanded that the prime minister must come clean.

DEL90 WATER-SINOINDIA China's attempt to set up dam on Brahmaputra will be encroachment on rights of India: Govt New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said any attempt by China to set up a hydropower station on the Brahmaputra river will act as an encroachment on the entitled rights of lower riparian states like India and Bangladesh and adversely affect the availability of water in its basin during the lean season.

DEL81CONG-CWC CWC likely to deliberate on election of new Cong president on Friday New Delhi: Top Congress leaders will deliberate on the way forward to elect the new party chief at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Friday, sources said.

DEL77 2ND LD TANDAV Scenes snipped from ‘Tandav’, but trouble continues with more FIRs Mumbai: At least two scenes were removed from the controversial web series “Tandav”, which found itself in more trouble on Wednesday with fresh FIRs against its makers and cast in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

LEGAL LGD14 SC-FARMERS-TRACTOR RALLY Issue of proposed tractor rally in executive domain, says SC; Centre withdraws plea New Delhi: The issue of the proposed tractor rally on the Republic day by farmers protesting against the new farms laws is in “executive domain”, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday after which the Centre withdrew its plea seeking an injunction against such a march on January 26 LGD25 SC-3RDLD FARMERS SC irked over aspersions cast on members of court-appointed panel on farm laws New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the aspersions cast by some farmers' unions on members of the court-appointed committee to resolve the impasse over new farm laws, saying no adjudicating authority has been given to the panel of experts who are ''brilliant minds in the field of agriculture''.

LGD28 SC-2NDLD AADHAAR SC rejects pleas seeking review of 2018 Aadhaar verdict, Justice D Y Chandrachud dissents New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its 2018 verdict which had upheld the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions, including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

SPORTS SPO-CRI-VIRAT-LEADERSHIP Return of Virat Kohli: No threat to captaincy but he will be among ''equals'' in that dressing room New Delhi: First things first. There is no imminent threat to Virat Kohli's captaincy in any format and neither is BCCI even remotely thinking on those lines. By Kushan Sarkar SPO-CRI-IPL-2NDLD PLAYERS Smith released as Sanju Samson named RR captain, Raina retained by CSK (Eds: Adding inputs and more quotes) New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Sanju Samson replaced Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain after the Australian batsman and some other under-performing stars were released by their respective IPL franchises even as Chennai Super Kings retained veteran Suresh Raina for the upcoming 14th edition of the league.

FOREIGN FGN32 US-BIDEN-INAUGURATION Biden to take oath as 46th US President, Harris as 49th Vice President amidst unprecedented security Washington: Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday, amidst heightened security concerns after a mob of pro-Trump extremists violently breached the Capitol two weeks ago.

