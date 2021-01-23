Agitated Mamata refuses to deliver speech at Parakram Diwas event, says not fair to insult someone invited

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial here to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak. She said "government programme should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited".

The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her brief remarks, a visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government programme and not that of a political party.

The Trinamool Congress leader also said that she was grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural Ministry for organising the event at Kolkata. "I think the government programme should have some dignity. This is a government programme and not a political party's programme. I am grateful to the Prime Minister, Culture Ministry for organizing an event in Kolkata. But this is not fair to insult someone whom you have invited. In protest, I am not going to speak anything. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla," she said.

Netaji's birth anniversary is being observed as Parakram Diwas in the country. (ANI)

