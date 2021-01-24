Left Menu
US NSA talks to Israeli counterpart; extends invitation to begin strategic dialogue

He also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term to continue substantive discussions, Horne said.According to the US Department of State, Israels security is a long-standing cornerstone of US foreign policy.

Reaffirming Biden Administration's unwavering commitment to Israel's security, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a call with his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the White House said on Sunday.

During the call on Saturday, Sullivan reaffirmed President Joe Biden's unwavering commitment to Israel's security and expressed appreciation for Shabbat's contributions to the bilateral partnership, said National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne.

"Mr. Sullivan confirmed the United States will closely consult with Israel on all matters of regional security. He also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term to continue substantive discussions," Horne said.

According to the US Department of State, Israel's security is a long-standing cornerstone of US foreign policy. The United States' commitment to Israel's security is supported by robust defence cooperation and the 10-year, USD 38 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the United States and Israel in 2016.

The US participates in a variety of exchanges with Israel, including joint military exercises, research, and weapons development.

''They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalisation arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," she said.

The UAE and Israel in August last year agreed to establish full diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by former president Donald Trump, a breakthrough the three nations say will advance peace in the Middle East.

Sullivan, 43, is one of the youngest national security advisors. Since occupying the position on January 20, he has spoken over phone with his counterparts from France, Germany, Britain, Afghanistan, South Korea and Japan.

