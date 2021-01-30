Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL76 PAR-ALLPARTY-2NDLD PM Govt offer on farm laws still stands; phone call away for talks: Modi in all-party meeting New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told floor leaders of various political parties that his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers ''still stands'' and it was a ''phone call away'' for talks, days after violence broke out in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

DEL51 ISRAEL-LD AMBASSADOR INTERVIEW Not surprised at 'evil attack' as we were on higher alert for few weeks: Israeli envoy New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A day after a blast outside its Embassy here, Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka said there are enough reasons to believe it was a terrorist attack but they are not surprised at the event as the alert level had been increased for past few weeks following intelligence inputs. By Barun Jha DEL89 LDALL FARMERS PM says govt proposal to protesters stands; Stir against agri laws regains momentum after Tikait mobilises support from western UP Ghaziabad/New Delhi: The agitation against the farm laws appeared to regain momentum on Saturday after rallying support from the agricultural community of the crucial western Uttar Pradesh region, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that his government's proposal to protesting farmers stands and it is a ''phone call away'' for talks.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 13,083 fresh cases, 137 more fatalities; recovery rate 96.98 pc New Delhi: With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,33,131, while 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL16 MEA-INDOUS-GANDHI-STATUE India condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue in California New Delhi: India on Saturday strongly condemned the vandalisation of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Davis in California and took up the matter with the US, seeking appropriate action against those responsible for the ''despicable act''.

DEL81 ED-VVIP CHOPPERS-LD ARREST ED arrests businessman in VVIP choppers money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested businessman Anoop Kumar Gupta in connection with a money laundering probe into the over Rs 3,600-crore VVIP choppers purchase scam case, official sources said on Saturday.

DEL29 MHA-DL-INTERNET MHA orders suspension of internet at 3 border protest sites New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has temporarily suspended internet services at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders, where farmers have been protesting against the new agri laws, an official said on Saturday.

DEL85 CONG-JOURNALISTS-FIRS BJP govts hell-bent on brutally silencing every dissenting voice: Cong on FIRs against Tharoor, journalists New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP over FIRs filed against party MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists, with its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging that the ruling party has ''torn to shreds'' the ''dignity of democracy'' by this action.

DEL57 NDA-MEET-LD PASWAN Chirag gets invite for NDA meeting, he skips for 'health reasons' as JD(U) protests New Delhi: The BJP had invited Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan to attend the NDA meeting on Saturday to discuss the ruling bloc's agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, but the JD(U)'s protest to the move is likely to have prompted him to skip the event.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-VACANCY Vacancy, inadequate infrastructure in consumer fora deprive citizens of grievance redressal: SC New Delhi: Consumer rights are ''important rights'' and non-manning of posts and inadequate infrastructure in district and state consumer commissions across the country would deprive the citizens of redressal of their grievances, the Supreme Court has said.

LGD5 SC-AAP LEADER-FIR AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC for quashing of FIRs lodged against him in UP New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against him in various districts of Uttar Pradesh after his press conference in August, last year saying they have been “maliciously instituted to unleash political vendetta”.

FOREIGN FGN12 US-BLINKEN-LD JAISHANKAR India pre-eminent partner of US in Indo-Pacific region: Blinken tells Jaishankar Washington: Secretary of State Tony Blinken has underscored India's role as a pre-eminent US partner in the Indo-Pacific during his maiden telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed ways to better seize the new opportunities and combat shared challenges in the region and beyond. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 US-GANDHI-LD STATUE Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised in US; India demands appropriate action against perpetrators Washington/New Delhi: Unknown miscreants have vandalised, broken and ripped from the base a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a park in the US state of California, evoking a strong response from India which sought a thorough investigation and appropriate action against those responsible for the ''despicable act.'' By Lalit K Jha PTI TDSTDS

