Bangladesh expects Rohingya repatriation talks to continue with Myanmar despite coup

Bangladesh called on Monday for peace and stability in Myanmar after a military coup and said it hoped to continue the process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees with its neighbour.

"We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and have been working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Reuters in a statement.

"We expect these processes to continue in right earnest."

