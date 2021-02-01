China says its looking into events in Myanmar

China said it was still gathering information about Monday's developments in Myanmar.

China is one of Myanmar's most important economic partners and has invested billions of dollars in mines, infrastructure and gas pipelines in the Southeast Asian nation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing: ''We have noted what happened in Myanmar, and we are learning the further situation now.” He added: “China is a friendly neighbour of Myanmar. We hope that all parties in Myanmar will properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework and maintain political and social stability.” While China's ruling Communist Party tends to favour fellow authoritarian regimes, it has had a fractious history with Myanmar's military, sometimes related to its campaigns against ethnic Chinese minority groups and the drug trade along their long, mountainous border.

