Left Menu

China says its looking into events in Myanmar

PTI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:55 IST
China says its looking into events in Myanmar

China said it was still gathering information about Monday's developments in Myanmar.

China is one of Myanmar's most important economic partners and has invested billions of dollars in mines, infrastructure and gas pipelines in the Southeast Asian nation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing: ''We have noted what happened in Myanmar, and we are learning the further situation now.” He added: “China is a friendly neighbour of Myanmar. We hope that all parties in Myanmar will properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework and maintain political and social stability.” While China's ruling Communist Party tends to favour fellow authoritarian regimes, it has had a fractious history with Myanmar's military, sometimes related to its campaigns against ethnic Chinese minority groups and the drug trade along their long, mountainous border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

STI policy should be more focused on translational research work: BBAU

Eminent Scientists thought leaders, academicians, and industry experts of Central India highlighted the need for indigenization of technology, focus on traditional medicine system like AYUSH, the role of states in reaching out on rural issu...

NGT directs Northern Railways to construct warehouse on platforms for handling of cement bags

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Northern Railways to construct warehouse on platforms for the handling of cement bags so as to minimise air pollution due to loading and unloading of cement.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Just...

Budget boost to infrastructure, structural reforms will give major fillip to growth and job creation: PM Modi.

Budget boost to infrastructure, structural reforms will give major fillip to growth and job creation PM Modi....

Govt cuts import duty on gold, silver

The government on Monday announced cut in import duty on gold and silver, a move that will help bring down prices of these precious metals in the domestic market and boost exports of gems and jewellery.The duty was reduced on other precious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021