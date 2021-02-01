China says its looking into events in Myanmar

China says its looking into events in MyanmarPTI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:55 IST
China said it was still gathering information about Monday's developments in Myanmar.
China is one of Myanmar's most important economic partners and has invested billions of dollars in mines, infrastructure and gas pipelines in the Southeast Asian nation.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing: ''We have noted what happened in Myanmar, and we are learning the further situation now.” He added: “China is a friendly neighbour of Myanmar. We hope that all parties in Myanmar will properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework and maintain political and social stability.” While China's ruling Communist Party tends to favour fellow authoritarian regimes, it has had a fractious history with Myanmar's military, sometimes related to its campaigns against ethnic Chinese minority groups and the drug trade along their long, mountainous border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Wang Wenbin
- China
- Foreign Ministry
- Communist Party
- Southeast Asian
- Chinese
ALSO READ
China reports a few new cases of COVID-19
America's Tibet law represents direct challenge to China's continuing repression of Tibetans: European think tank
Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants
Pence urges Biden administration to exercise 'eternal vigilance' against China
Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources