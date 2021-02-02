Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:36 IST
NGT directs MPCB to periodically review air pollution caused due to melting of plastic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the Maharashtra pollution control board and the Malegaon district administration to periodically review and file a report on air pollution caused due to melting of the plastic in the process of manufacturing recycled plastic granules for use in plastic pipes.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the unsatisfactory situation was prevailing on the ground and there is a need for higher surveillance and stringent enforcement of laws in the interest of public health and environment.

''The Municipal Commissioner, Malegaon, District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and the State PCB must periodically review the situation on continuous basis at least once in a month and file their reports to the Chief Secretary, Maharashtra who may review the situation at least once in a quarter on a regular basis till the situation improves,'' the bench said.

The tribunal noted that the District Environment Plan has been prepared for Nashik which should also include issues relating to Malegaon and execution of this plan needs to be monitored on monthly basis by the District Magistrate by constituting District Environment Management Committee. The State PCB will be the nodal agency for holding such meetings, the tribunal said adding that the applicant is free to put forward his objections to the said Committee, including the Chief Secretary and put forward facts before in any other proceedings, including seeking intervention in the High Court, as per law. ''CPCB in coordination with MPCB may complete the ongoing study on assessing the environmental damages and assessing health impact studies. The final report may be given to the Chief Secretary, Maharashtra for issuing further remedial directions,'' the bench said. Polluting industries cannot be allowed in a residential area and authorities have to enforce appropriate regulatory measures, NGT had earlier said while constituting a panel to undertake health survey in and around Malegaon, Maharashtra.

The tribunal had noted that Malegaon is a densely populated city and has a huge industrial activity which includes red and orange category of industries.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mohammad Yusuf Abdullah Shaikh and others seeking action against air pollution due to melting of the plastic in the process of manufacturing ''gitti'' (recycled plastic granules) for use of plastic pipes at Malegaon in Maharashtra.

