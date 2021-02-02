Left Menu

WHO official in Venezuela says country has till Feb 9 to pay for vaccines

Last month, Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies for the World Health Organization (PAHO), the regional arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Venezuela had expressed interest in joining COVAX, but that was not possible due to "a lack of resources and timely payments." Balladelli did not provide details about payment in his Twitter post.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:16 IST
WHO official in Venezuela says country has till Feb 9 to pay for vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said Tuesday the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system that are slated to arrive by the end of this month.

Paolo Balladelli said in a post on Twitter that payment for the vaccines, produced by Astrazeneca, must be made by Feb. 9. The COVAX mechanism, coordinated by WHO and the GAVI vaccines alliance to support poorer countries, is funded by donor countries, multilateral lenders such as the World Bank, and private charities.

Lawyers for Venezuela's central bank said the country had been unable to make payments required to participate in COVAX because sanctions have left funds frozen in foreign bank accounts. Last month, Ciro Ugarte, director of health emergencies for the World Health Organization (PAHO), the regional arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), said Venezuela had expressed interest in joining COVAX, but that was not possible due to "a lack of resources and timely payments."

Balladelli did not provide details about payment in his Twitter post. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said on various occasions the country will receive 10 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, but has not provided further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Olympique de Marseille sack coach Villas-Boas

French club Olympique de Marseille announced they had sacked manager Andre Villas-Boas on Tuesday, hours after the Portuguese coach said he had offered to resign over disagreements with the clubs board.Olympique de Marseille announces the d...

Finance Bill proposes 27 amendments in LIC Act

Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda on Tuesday said 27 amendments have been proposed to Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 to help facilitate listing of the insurance behemoth on stock exchanges.These changes have been pushed thro...

266 mobile apps blocked by govt since June 2020: MHA to LS

As many as 266 mobile apps have been blocked by the government so far since June last year, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said the use of the banned apps by a large number of people i...

Two FBI agents killed in early-morning raid in Sunrise, Florida

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early morning raid on Tuesday at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said in a statement.The shooting occurred at 6 a.m. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021