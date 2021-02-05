Lockheed Martin inks pact with HAL to explore industrial opportunities

US defence major Lockheed Martinon Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with theHindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)to explore industrialopportunities.

''We are excited to explore potential opportunities withHAL, one of the largest aerospace companies in Asia,'' saidVice President of Business Development Integrated FighterGroup, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, J R McDonald.

HAL CMD R Madhavan said his company was looking forwardto working with Lockheed Martin to continue addressingdomestic and international market needs in the aerospace anddefence sector.

