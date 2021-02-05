Left Menu

In E3 meeting, Blinken to discuss COVID-19, Iran, Russia, China, Myanmar - U.S. official

The high-level conversation would be the latest step by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to seek a way to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018. Trump, in leaving the deal, restored the U.S. sanctions the agreement had removed and placed more on Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:13 IST
In E3 meeting, Blinken to discuss COVID-19, Iran, Russia, China, Myanmar - U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Iran and other issues including Russia and China in a Friday meeting with his British, French and German counterparts, a U.S. official said.

"During his session today with the E3, the Secretary will have an opportunity to discuss with some of his closest counterparts a number of shared challenges, including COVID, Iran, Russia, China, Burma, and climate," the official said. Reuters reported on Thursday that Blinken could be holding the meeting as early as Friday. The high-level conversation would be the latest step by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to seek a way to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.

Trump, in leaving the deal, restored the U.S. sanctions the agreement had removed and placed more on Iran. Iran has long denied any intent to develop nuclear arms.

Biden, who took office last month, has said that if Tehran returned to strict compliance with the 2015 pact, Washington would follow suit and use that as a springboard to a broader agreement that might restrict Iran's missile development and regional activities. Tehran has insisted that Washington ease sanctions before it resumed compliance, but Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hinted on Monday at a way to resolve the impasse over who goes first by saying the steps could be synchronized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs

Profile of the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs, who play the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1959. Began play as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American ...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...

ASEAN key market for Buddhist Tourism in India: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Union Minister of State for Culture Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel co-chaired the 8th Meeting of ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers meeting with Minister of Tourism of Cambodia H.E. Dr Thong Khon through video conferencing today. The Mee...

'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push

After weak jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances Its time to get more money out to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021