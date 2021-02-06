U.S. objects to ICC decision regarding Palestinian territories

U.S. objects to ICC decision regarding Palestinian territoriesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 05:57 IST
The United States objects to a decision by the International Criminal Court on Friday that found the court has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, a State Department spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
