Left Menu

Heavy security deployment at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border ahead of Sasikala's arrival

Heavy security deployed at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hosur on Monday morning ahead of the arrival of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru.

ANI | Hosur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:28 IST
Heavy security deployment at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border ahead of Sasikala's arrival
Heavy security deployed at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hosur. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy security deployed at Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hosur on Monday morning ahead of the arrival of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the supports of a former AIADMK leader gathered in large numbers in Chennai to welcome her.

Earlier in the morning, she left for Tamil Nadu from the Bengaluru hotel where she was staying after being discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, the members of pro-Kannada organisations in Bengaluru removed Tamil signboards near the resort where Sasikala was staying.

She is returning to Tamil Nadu after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru. She will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in Chennai's T Nagar area. Krishnapriya is the daughter of J Ilavarasi, Sasikala's sister-in-law. Posters welcoming Sasikala have been put up in T Nagar ahead of her return to the state.

The leader was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She has been in quarantine since then. She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday.The tally of COVID-19 cases rose marginally to 2,95,682w...

Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

Vietnam has culled more 100,000 poultry so far this year in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday. The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bir...

After pandemic-hit 2020, Delhi sees rise in power demand in new year

Electricity demand in Delhi is picking up in the new year, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic-hit 2020, with January registering 19 per cent more peaks on 23 days than that in the last year, officials of power distribution companies s...

JK Cement shares gain over 5 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of JK Cement Ltd on Monday gained over 5 per cent after the company posted a nearly 75 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2020.The stock jumped 5.67 per cent to Rs 2,364 on the BSE. It g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021