Left Menu

German businesses dismayed by further lockdown extension

"Too many are still falling behind," he told ZDF television. Merkel's coalition government has launched an array of measures to help companies and consumers in Europe's biggest economy through the pandemic, including liquidity aid for struggling firms and job protection schemes for employees.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:16 IST
German businesses dismayed by further lockdown extension

The German business community expressed consternation on Thursday after Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed to extend the coronavirus lockdown until March 7. "Politicians are leaving industry in the lurch," said Andrea Belegante from the BdS lobby group that represents the restaurant and catering business, adding she was "stunned".

"Again there are no prospects, again no concrete steps towards an opening strategy, again only a postponement without prospects to the beginning of March." Under the agreement reached on Wednesday, hair salons will be allowed to reopen from March 1 but the threshold for a gradual re-opening of the rest of the economy has been tightened: an infection rate of no more than 35 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days, down from 50 previously.

Hans Peter Wollseifer, president of the organisation representing skilled trades, said it was disappointing that leaders had not been able to agree on a detailed plan for openings to help business plan to ramp up again. "Many companies want and need to finally get going again, and they need to know when and how this will be possible again," he said.

Anton Boerner, President of the Federation of German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), said the opening plan was too vague: "We in the wholesale sector need a reliable lead time in order to be able to equip and supply our partners in the catering and hotel industry, as well as canteens," he told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Marcel Fratzscher, the President of the German Institute for Economic Research, called for additional government support, particularly for self-employed people and freelancers. "Too many are still falling behind," he told ZDF television.

Merkel's coalition government has launched an array of measures to help companies and consumers in Europe's biggest economy through the pandemic, including liquidity aid for struggling firms and job protection schemes for employees. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz held out the prospect of a faster disbursement of state aid: "It can happen very quickly now," he told NTV television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle users consider distracted driving due to mobile phone among top causes of accidents: Survey

Mobile phones are a real distraction while driving with 97 per cent of respondents in major metro cities of India considering it the top cause of accidents in the country, according to a Ford Cartesy survey.Revealing lack of traffic rule aw...

The Last Of Us: Pedro Pascal to star as Joel in HBO series based on video game

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is set to headline The Last Of Us in what could be termed as one of the biggest TV castings of the year. According to Deadline, the project is HBOs high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise...

Kerala sex racket: Prime accused found guilty in one case

A Special court here onThursday found a prime accused guilty in one of the casesregistered against him in connection with the rape and sale ofa minor girl for sex work 25 years ago.The Additional District Sessions Court will pronouncethe qu...

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

The African Unions disease control body is in discussions with Johnson Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021