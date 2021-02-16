Left Menu

Federal lawsuit accuses Trump, Giuliani of conspiracy to incite Capitol riot

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:52 IST
Federal lawsuit accuses Trump, Giuliani of conspiracy to incite Capitol riot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Democratic lawmaker filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing former President Donald Trump and lawyer Rudolph Giuliani of conspiring to incite a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The lawsuit was filed by Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, in U.S. District Court in Washington.

"The insurrection was the result of a carefully orchestrated plan by Trump, Giuliani and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, all of whom shared a common goal of employing intimidation, harassment and threats to stop the certification of the Electoral College," according to a lawyers' statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank to buy stakes in two fintech companies for Rs 6.03 cr

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will buy stakes in two fintech companies -- CityCash and Thillais Analytical Solutions -- for a total cash consideration of Rs 6.03 crore.CityCash is a bus transit-focused payments technology company which prov...

Missing Dubai princess re-emerges in videos at "jail villa"

A daughter of Dubais powerful ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India has re-emerged in new videos published Tuesday, saying she doesnt know if shes going to survive this situation. T...

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021