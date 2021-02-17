Left Menu

EU envoys in Srinagar to assess situation

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:43 IST
EU envoys in Srinagar to assess situation

A delegation of 24 ambassadors to India, including those from France, European Union and Malaysia, arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for making an assessment of the situation post the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status in 2019.

The delegation, which comprised envoys from Europe, Africa, South America and Asia, were taken to a government college in Budgam in central Kashmir where they were received by the administration and briefed about the strengthening of local bodies, including panchayat, officials said.

The envoys from the EU, France, Malaysia, Brazil, Italy, Finland, Bangladesh, Cuba, Chile, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Senegal, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Ghana, Estonia, Bolivia, Malawi, Eritrea and Ivory Coast arrived amid heightened security arrangements in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, the officials said.

After a customary address, the envoys were seen moving freely with the panch and sarpanch, and understanding their issues and it was a free flow of ideas from both sides, officials said.

During their stay in the Valley, the delegation members are scheduled to meet the district development council members and civil society representatives, the officials said, adding they are scheduled to visit the revered Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake as well.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Jammu on Thursday where they are likely to meet the officials of the Union territory.

Parts of Srinagar observed a shutdown to mark the arrival of the envoys' delegation to Jammu and Kashmir. Shops in Lal Chowk and surrounding areas of the city remained shut as authorities deployed extra security personnel to ensure that the visit of the envoys passes off without any incident. PTI MIJ SKLHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...

IndusInd Bank promoters complete capital raise through rights issue

lnduslnd International Holdings Ltd IIHL, the promoter company of lnduslnd Bank, has completed its capital raise through a rights issue at an overwhelming premium of 1,400 per cent towards subscription. This reiterates the confidence of IIH...

Bag full of unclaimed cash found in a train in UP's Kanpur

A bag full of cash was found in the Swatantrata Senani Special Express at Kanpur Railway Station on Tuesday. It was discovered that the bag contained cash after it was opened as there was no claimant to it.The railways said that the bag was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021