France's Macron: "I do believe in NATO"Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:43 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday his concept of "European strategic autonomy" in the defence sector did not mean he wanted to drift apart from the United States but that it would make Europe a more reliable partner and strengthen NATO.
"I do believe in NATO," Macron said during the Munich Security Conference, more than a year after causing confusion among other members of the transatlantic military alliance by saying NATO was "experiencing brain death".
