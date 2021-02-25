White House says expects Biden call with Saudi king "very soon"Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:24 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's phone call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman should take place "very soon," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
The call is expected to coincide with the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the killing in October 2018 of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Psaki told reporters "there are a range of actions that are on the table" regarding Saudi Arabia as part of a recalibration of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.
