Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:24 IST
White House says expects Biden call with Saudi king "very soon"
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. President Joe Biden's phone call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman should take place "very soon," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

The call is expected to coincide with the release of a U.S. intelligence report on the killing in October 2018 of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Psaki told reporters "there are a range of actions that are on the table" regarding Saudi Arabia as part of a recalibration of the U.S.-Saudi relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

