Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Court allows accused to appear for exams

A court here on Friday allowed an accused in the Jhanvi Kukreja murder case to appear for his exams virtually from jail.

Kukreja was found dead on the staircase of a residential building in suburban Khar in the early hours of January 1, and two of her friends Shree Jogdhankar and Diya Padalkar were arrested in connection with the death.

Jogdhankar, who is currently lodged in Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, is a student of BSc Hospitality and Hotel Management.

The accused had moved an application before a magistrate court in Bandra, seeking its direction to appear for his mid-term semester exam, being held online.

Jogdhankar's lawyer Mahesh Vaswani submitted that to save the academic year and for better future of the accused, he should be permitted to appear for his exams from the prison.

The plea was allowed by metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Ghule, and he directed the jail authorities to make proper arrangements for the accused.

Earlier this month, the sessions court had rejected Jogdhankar's bail plea.

