PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Dutch counterpart on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his counterpart from the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on Friday with a focus on finding new ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the two leaders will also exchange views on the regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The summit follows the recent victory by Rutte in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands.

''During the summit, the two leaders will discuss in detail our bilateral cooperation and look at new ways of strengthening the relationship. They will also exchange views on the regional and global issues of mutual interest,'' the MEA said.

''India and the Netherlands share cordial and friendly relations underpinned by shared values of democracy, rule of law and freedom,'' it added.

Both countries have wide-ranging cooperation, including in areas of water management, agriculture and food processing, healthcare, smart cities and urban mobility, science and technology, renewable energy and space.

There are over 200 Dutch companies present in India with a similar presence of Indian businesses in the Netherlands.

