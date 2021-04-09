Blinken and French, German counterparts reaffirm support for Ukraine -State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his French and German counterparts on Friday reaffirmed in separate telephone calls support for Ukraine as it confronts a Russian military buildup and Russia-backed separatists, the State Department said. Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian "discussed the need for Russia to end its dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric, its military buildup in occupied Crimea and along Ukraine's borders, and unilateral Russian provocations along the Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

In a separate call, Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas "emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine against unilateral Russian provocations" along the contact line, Price said.

