U.S. top diplomat, defense chief to consult with NATO allies this week -statement

U.S. top diplomat, defense chief to consult with NATO allies this week -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:43 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to join Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in consulting with NATO allies and partners on range of priorities, the Department of State said on Monday.
Blinken, who will hold bilateral meetings with various European counterparts through Thursday, will "reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the transatlantic alliance as a critical partnership for achieving our mutual goals," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
