Left Menu

Former CEO of Brazil's Braskem pleads guilty in U.S. bribery case

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:07 IST
Former CEO of Brazil's Braskem pleads guilty in U.S. bribery case

A former chief executive of Braskem SA, Brazil's largest petrochemicals company, pleaded guilty on Thursday to involvement in what U.S. prosecutors called a 13-year bribery scheme that involved Braskem's parent, Odebrecht SA. Jose Carlos Grubisich admitted in Brooklyn, New York, federal court to conspiring to violate anti-bribery provisions of the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and falsify Braskem's records and financial reports to conceal bribes.

Prosecutors said that between 2002 and 2014, Grubisich and others helped divert $250 million from Braskem into a secret slush fund, which was held in an Odebrecht business unit that "effectively functioned as a stand-alone bribe department." Funds were then allegedly used to pay bribes to Brazilian government officials to win and retain business for Braskem, including a large project from Brazil's state-owned oil company, Petrobras.

Prosecutors said some bribes that Grubisich authorized were paid after he left his chief executive position in 2008. Grubisich, 64, faces up to 10 years in prison on the two conspiracy counts at his scheduled Aug. 5 sentencing, and agreed to forfeit $2.2 million. He entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie.

Lawyers for Grubisich did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In December 2016, Braskem and Odebrecht, a construction company, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $3.5 billion to settle bribery-related charges brought by U.S., Brazilian and Swiss regulators.

Odebrecht changed its name in December to Novonor SA to move past its scandal-ridden history, saying it would be "strictly guided by ethics, integrity and transparency." The case is U.S. v. Grubisich, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 19-cr-00102.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Does banker Mark Carney have his eyes on Canada's top prize?

Mark Carney, who has led central banks in two Group of Seven nations, may be running out of time to enter politics in his native Canada and become a contender to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Speculation is rising inside the ruling ...

71 per cent votes cast in UP panchayat polls

Over 70 per cent votes were cast in the first of the four-phased Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on Thursday, the State Election Commission said.Four people suffered minor injuries in a clash between two groups at a polling booth in Agra,...

Former Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright death due in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday.Prosecutors will try to show t...

Media portrayal of Nigeria led Twitter to choose Ghana for Africa office -minister

Twitter Inc failed to choose Nigeria for its first African office because the media misrepresents the country, its information minister said on Thursday, citing coverage of police reform protests last year.The social media giant on Monday s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021