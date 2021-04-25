Left Menu

PM lauds doctors, hospitals for using technology to offer consultations amid COVID-19 crisis

In the 76th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded that health care workers and hospitals for using technology for offering consultations to the patients amid the COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the 76th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded that health care workers and hospitals for using technology for offering consultations to the patients amid the COVID-19 crisis. "In the prevailing situation, it is commendable that many doctors are using technology to offer online consultations to patients," the Prime Minister said in his monthly address.

"Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against COVID-19. In the past one year, they have had several kinds of experiences about the pandemic," he said. He further added that in order to fight COVID-19, it is important to go by the views of experts.

"There are several hospitals who are offering information about COVID-19 on their websites. These websites also offer consultancy to the people. This is commendable," he added. The Prime Minister also appealed to the people to seek information on COVID-19 through reliable sources only.

He also said that the second wave of COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. As per Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases and 2,767 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection so far. (ANI)

