Left Menu

No victory processions after vote count for Damoh bypoll: HC

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:23 IST
No victory processions after vote count for Damoh bypoll: HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said that coronavirus guidelines should be strictly followed during counting of votes for the Damoh Assembly byelection, and no victory processions be allowed.

The court's direction came on a PIL seeking `action' against the Election Commission of India for holding elections in MP and elsewhere during the pandemic.

The Damoh bypoll took place on April 17 while counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

''The respondents including Collector, Damoh to ensure that the guidelines of the Central Government as well as the State Government with regard to Coronavirus for maintaining social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers shall be strictly adhered to by all those who take part in the process of counting,'' the order passed on Monday said.

''No crowd, at or near the counting centre, shall be allowed to assemble. No political party or candidate, shall be allowed to carry out any victory procession,'' said a division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Atul Sreedharan.

The court, however, refused to consider the issue of violation of rules during the elections held in other states.

''We do not want to entertain the present dispute in respect of the elections which had taken place in the other States on the specious plea that mere travel of political leaders, party activists or passengers by trains, by air or even by road, to and from those states would confer territorial jurisdiction of the dispute upon this Court,'' it said.

The court disposed of the petition filed by advocates P C Paliwal and Umesh Trivedi.

The public interest litigation sought action against both the ECI and the State Election Commission for conducting elections in MP and elsewhere during which COVID-19 protocol was violated by political parties.

Trivedi told reporters that they will move the Supreme Court over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Six suspected drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Six alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a huge consignment of drugs, concealed in a hideout, was busted, police said on Tuesday.Based on a specific information, a checkpoint establish...

United Breweries posts over 2-fold rise in Q4 profit at Rs 97.53 crore

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.53 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on good volume growth in markets across the country.The company had posted a...

Lanka Cabinet approves proposal to ban face coverings in public places

Sri Lankas Cabinet on Tuesday approved a controversial proposal to ban all forms of face coverings in public places, citing a threat to national security.The move came weeks after Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara signed a note...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021