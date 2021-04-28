Poland to open shopping centres from May 4, hotels from May 8

Poland to open shopping centres from May 4, hotels from May 8Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:33 IST
Poland will reopen shopping centres on May 4, while hotels will be allowed to open from May 8 and restaurants will be able to serve food outdoors from May 15, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as he presented plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
