Davidson Devasirvatham is TN ADGP Intelligence

Davidson Devasirvatham is TN ADGP IntelligencePTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 10:51 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham as ADGP, Intelligence, besides Shankar Jiwal as the City police Commissioner.
Davidson is presently Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.
According to a late night Home department order on Friday, Jiwal, ADGP, Armed Police has been appointed as Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police vice Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.
P Thamarai Kannan, ADGP, Welfare, is ADGP, Law and Order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sunday lockdown brings Tamil Nadu to a grinding halt
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami claims oxygen allocation to state based on wrong allotment
All-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami resolves to allow Vedanta's Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for four months.
Habanero to enter Mumbai, Delhi markets, expand in Tamil Nadu
Afghan national conducted suicide bombing at Quetta, claim Pak intelligence agencies