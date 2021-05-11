Left Menu

U.S. didn't offer ransom advice to Colonial Pipeline, but may in future - officials

The White House declined to weigh in Monday on whether companies that are hacked like Colonial Pipeline should pay ransom to their attackers, but a national security official said it may offer some advice in the future.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 00:00 IST
U.S. didn't offer ransom advice to Colonial Pipeline, but may in future - officials

The White House declined to weigh in Monday on whether companies that are hacked like Colonial Pipeline should pay ransom to their attackers, but a national security official said it may offer some advice in the future. Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber, told reporters that the FBI has been tracking the ransomware group blamed in the attack, DarkSide, since at least October. The U.S. intelligence community is investigating whether the Colonial Pipeline hackers have ties to the Russian government or other nation states, Neuberger said.

A news release issued in the name of DarkSide said its goal was to make money and not create problems for society. As to whether the U.S. government was advising Colonial on whether to pay a ransom, Neuberger said: "Typically that is a private-sector decision and the administration has not offered further advice at this time."

“Given the rise in ransomware, that is one area we are definitely looking at now, to say what should be the government’s approach," she said. Whether targets of such attacks should pay to regain control of their systems is a matter of fierce debate. Critics including the U.S. Conference of Mayors and many security industry veterans contend that paying ransom just encourages attacks.

The U.S. Treasury said in October that facilitating ransomware payments to sanctioned hackers may be illegal, a comment that seemed to signal a crackdown on the fast-growing market for consultants who help organizations pay off cybercriminals. In a pair of advisories, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network warned that facilitators could be prosecuted even if they or the victims did not know that the hackers demanding the ransom were subject to U.S. sanctions.

The White House formed an interagency working group that met throughout the weekend about the hack and has been keeping U.S. President Joe Biden briefed. Neuberger and White House homeland security adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said officials were discussing options for responding to the hack and how to ensure a steady supply of gasoline after the pipeline disruption caused by the cyber attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Waiving IPR on COVID-19 vaccines is 'in direct response to an emergency': Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dedicated his weekly letter to the nation to the issue of waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines, saying its necessary at this time and in direct response to an emergency. Ramap...

Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday. To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the ...

Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop immediately, and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks, Bli...

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021