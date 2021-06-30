Left Menu

Institute of National Integration: 30 religious teachers inducted into Army

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:26 IST
A batch of 30 Recruit Religious Teachers (RRTs) at the Institute of National Integration (INI) here in Maharashtra was commissioned as Junior Commissioned Officers into the Army on Wednesday after a passing out parade. Commandant of INI Brigadier Hardeep Singh Dhodi reviewed the parade and awarded General Officer Commanding in Chief, Army Training Command gold medal and INI commandant's silver medals to Nb Subedar Vikram Sharma of Punjab Regiment and Naib Subedar Gurpreet Singh of the Armed Corps and Nb Sub Mohd Talha of Rajput Regiment, respectively, for their performance during eleven weeks of intense training.

''The RTs passing out from INI are ready to perform assigned duties of 'Dharam Guru' as also shoulder additional responsibilities of a psychological counsellor and mental health mentor in times of stress-related environmental dynamics, across varied and harsh terrains along northern and eastern borders,'' said a release.

The commandant further reiterated that these RTs indeed play a very important role towards building up of morale and motivation amongst troops and their families, to serve as a catalyst to ensure unit's cohesion, thus contributing to battle winning ethos prevailing in units.

INI is a premier and unique training institution established in 1985 which serves as a nodal centre for behaviour and social science, while wholly contributing towards its primary mandate of nation building through national integration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

