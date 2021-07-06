Left Menu

Dutch court upholds populist Wilders' discrimination conviction

The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld politician Geert Wilders' conviction for discrimination after he insulted Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014, in a defeat for the far-right populist known for his anti-Islam rhetoric. Wilders had demanded a retrial of his case, at which no fine or prison sentence was imposed, arguing it was politically motivated.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:38 IST
Dutch court upholds populist Wilders' discrimination conviction
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld politician Geert Wilders' conviction for discrimination after he insulted Moroccans at a campaign rally in 2014, in a defeat for the far-right populist known for his anti-Islam rhetoric.

Wilders had demanded a retrial of his case, at which no fine or prison sentence was imposed, arguing it was politically motivated. An appeals court last year agreed with a ruling from 2016 which convicted Wilders of insulting Moroccans as a group at a campaign rally, when he led supporters in asking whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans in the country.

"Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!" his supporters chanted. "We're going to take care of that," Wilders answered them. The Supreme Court said his remarks had been "unnecessarily hurtful" and had crossed the boundaries of free speech.

In a response to this final ruling in his case, Wilders said he was the victim of a "witch hunt" and a broken legal system. "They want to shut me up, but I will never be silent", he said.

Wilders, 57, is one of Europe's most prominent far-right leaders and has been a key figure in shaping the immigration debate in the Netherlands over the past decade, although he has never been in government. His Freedom Party (PVV) is the third-largest in the Dutch parliament and remained the main opposition party at general elections in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021