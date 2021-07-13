Left Menu

China issues notice on cyber security loophole management

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:47 IST
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday issued a notice on cybersecurity loophole management.

The rule, which will be effective in September, says entities or individuals are not allowed to collect, sell or publish internet loopholes that might harm the cybersecurity of China.

