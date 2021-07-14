U.S. warns Haitians, Cubans not to try illegal sea entry
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned would-be migrants from Cuba and Haiti against trying to make an escape by sea from their troubled homelands, saying the voyage was too dangerous and they will not be allowed to enter the United States. "This risk is not worth taking," Mayorkas said at a news briefing on Tuesday.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 01:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned would-be migrants from Cuba and Haiti against trying to make an escape by sea from their troubled homelands, saying the voyage was too dangerous and they will not be allowed to enter the United States.
"This risk is not worth taking," Mayorkas said at a news briefing on Tuesday. "Do not risk your life attempting to enter the United States illegally. You will not come to the United States."
