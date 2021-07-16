2 held for stealing bikes in Delhi

A 34-year-old man and his brother-in-law have been arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles and using fake registration papers to send them to Manipur through movers and packers, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Abdul Gaffar and Abdul Wahid (29), both residents of Kotla Mubarakpur and natives of Manipur, they said, adding they were arrested from south Delhi. On Wednesday, police received information about them and laid a trap near gate number 2 of AIIMS here, a senior police officer said. ''Around 4 pm, police saw two men approaching on a bike. They were signalled to stop, but the accused tried to get away. Police chased them and apprehended them,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The recovered motorcycle was verified and was found to be a stolen one, police said. Police recovered 13 more bikes from their possession, they said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Gaffar was previously involved in 32 cases whereas Wahid was involved in two cases of bike thefts in Delhi. They stole motorcycles on demand, police said. In 2014, Gaffar came in contact with a man named Salim in Manipur who brought him to Delhi to steal motorcycles. The stolen bikes were sent to Manipur through movers and packers on fake registration certificate, the officer said, adding a man named Asquir in Manipur used to make the fake RC. Earlier, he was arrested five to six times by Delhi Police. In 2020, Wahid, brother of Gaffar's wife, came to Delhi and started stealing bikes , police said, adding further investigation in under progress.

