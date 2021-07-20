Syrian air defences intercept Israeli attack over Aleppo - state media
Syria's air defences on Monday intercepted an Israeli attack on Al-Safirah area in the southern countryside of Aleppo, Syrian state TV and news agency SANA reported.
The reports offered no further details. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
