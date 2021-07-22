White House disappointed by China rejecting COVID origin probe plan
The White House said on Thursday it is disappointed in China's decision to reject a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.
The Biden administration has repeatedly said that the WHO should explore theories including the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory. It is also pursuing its own probe.
