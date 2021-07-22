Left Menu

Maha: Landslide in Raigad district, village cut off due to floods

While local police have rescued two persons so far, reaching the village from outside is very difficult due to the floods, said district collector Nidhi Chaudhary.The roads leading to the village are either under water or blocked by landslides on the route, she added.The village is located in Mahad tehsil of the district, but as the Savitri river is flowing at its danger level, the road connection with the village has been cut off.

Maha: Landslide in Raigad district, village cut off due to floods
A landslide took place at Talai village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening as the Konkan region was pounded by rains, a senior official said. While local police have rescued two persons so far, reaching the village from outside is very difficult due to the floods, said district collector Nidhi Chaudhary.

The roads leading to the village are either under water or blocked by landslides on the route, she added.

The village is located in Mahad tehsil of the district, but as the Savitri river is flowing at its danger level, the road connection with the village has been cut off. ''There is also another landslide on the road, hence no rescue team of police or NDRF could reach there," the collector told a news channel.

Even the local police stations are inundated or submerged, the collector added.

