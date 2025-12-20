Local Polls Shakeup: Maharashtra's Multi-Dimensional Election Battle

Maharashtra wrapped up voting for president and member posts in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats as well as for 143 vacant member posts by 5:30 PM on Saturday, as reported by officials.

Significantly, local bodies like Baramati in Pune district and Ambernath in Thane district saw polling begin at 7:30 AM. By afternoon, the State Election Commission noted a 47.04% voter turnout, with final numbers expected by Sunday. Some areas in Nashik district recorded 49.47% voting; in one case, a man was detained for attempted impersonation using a fake Aadhaar.

The State Election Commission has scheduled vote counting for 286 councils for December 21 at 10 AM. Notably, elections in certain areas went unopposed, indicating diverse engagements among political parties like BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena locking horns with Ajit Pawar's NCP, showing the multifaceted nature of these elections.

