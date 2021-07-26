HM Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Assam, Mizoram over border row; asks them to ensure peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram over the ongoing border row between the two states and asked them to ensure peaceful resolution of the dispute, sources said.

During his separate telephonic conversations with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, Shah asked them to maintain peace along the inter-state border where tension prevails, the sources said.

The home minister asked the chief ministers to resolve the border issue mutually.

Both chief ministers have assured the home minister that the needful will be done to ensure peace and resolve the border issue amicably. Police forces from both states are expected to return from the disputed site, the sources said.

The Assam chief minister wrote on Twitter that six Assam Police personnel were killed in firing by miscreants from Mizoram along the inter-state border in Cachar district.

A tense situation prevailed along the disputed Assam-Mizoram border following clashes while chief ministers of the two states were locked in a war of words on Twitter on Monday.