Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

Reuters | New York | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:01 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates on Monday, putting the case on course for trial.

The plea was entered in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

