U.S. imposes sanctions on Cuba's police following crackdown on protests

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Cuba's National Revolutionary Police and two of its leaders, according to the department's website, following a crackdown on anti-government protests this month.
The officials blacklisted are the police's director and deputy director, according to the website.
