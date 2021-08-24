Left Menu

Man arrested for stabbing to death 50-year-old in Delhi's Nandnagri area

Man arrested for stabbing to death 50-year-old in Delhi's Nandnagri area
A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person to death and attacking his daughter with a knife when she tried to rescue him, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Nandnagri area on Saturday night. Fifty-year-old Mohd Israr was killed by Mohd Salam, they said.

Though Israr was rushed to the GTB hospital, he was declared brought dead, police said, adding that the accused was arrested on Sunday.

In her statement, the victim's daughter told police that her brother Ijhar Ahmad worked for Salam for 15 years.

However, Salma did not pay Ahmad's salary dues of around Rs. 75000, she said in her statement. The woman said recently, her brother started his own business, and Salam was annoyed with him and threatened him, said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, ''Technical as well as manual resources were deployed. All the possible hide outs of the accused including his native place in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, were raided, but he could not be traced." "Later, on the basis of call detail records, his location was traced to Mandoli and he was arrested,'' he said During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and revealed that he is in the business of making Khameeri Roti and has some dues of Ahmad, which he was not able to pay, the officers said. "Ahmad also started the same work which resulted him more loses,'' the officer said.

''His family was repeatedly asking for payment of dues. Because of this Salma got annoyed and in a fit of rage, he reached at Ahmad's house but couldn't find him, so he stabbed his father Mohd. Israr,'' he added.

