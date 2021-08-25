Left Menu

DRDO's advanced chaff technology provides passive jamming against infra-red, radar threats

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 25-08-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 11:35 IST
DRDO's advanced chaff technology provides passive jamming against infra-red, radar threats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The DRDO on Wednesday said its latest advanced chaff technology to safeguard IAF's fighter jets provides passive jamming against infra-red and radar threats.

In collaboration with the Pune-based facility of the DRDO, the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur has developed the advanced chaff material and chaff cartridge.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Director of Defence Lab in Jodhpur Ravindra Kumar said chaff is a critical defense technology used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar threats.

''In today's electronic warfare, survivability of fighter aircraft is of prime concern because of advancement in modern radar threats. To ensure the survivability of aircraft, CounterMeasure Dispensing System (CMDS) is used which provides passive jamming against Infra-Red and radar threats," Kumar said.

He said the importance of this technology lies in the fact that a very little quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy's missiles for ensuring the safety of the fighter aircraft.

Kumar said the technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had lauded the DRDO, IAF, and the industry for indigenous development of this critical technology, terming it as one more step of DRDO towards 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' in strategic defense technologies. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy had also congratulated the teams associated with the successful development of this advanced technology aimed at strengthening the Indian Air Force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021