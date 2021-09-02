Police busts drug factory in Manipur, narcotics worth over Rs 90 crore seized
- Country:
- India
Police busted a drug factory in Manipur's Imphal East district and seized a huge amount of contraband drugs worth over Rs 90 crore, a senior officer said on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police, Imphal East, N Herojit Singh told reporters that the drug factory was operating from the residence of a police head constable in Yairikpok Tulihal Awang Leikai area of the district.
A police team raided the factory on Wednesday and seized 400 kg of contraband narcotic drugs. The team also arrested two persons including the head constable, the SP said.
The seized contraband drugs were estimated to be worth over Rs 90 crore in the international market, he said.
The two arrested persons and seized drugs were handed over to Andro police station for further investigations and legal action, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- Andro
- Yairikpok Tulihal Awang Leikai
- Imphal East
- N Herojit Singh
ALSO READ
POCO M2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11
'The Tainted Mirror' from Manipur wins best film award at Chalachitram Film Fest
Google to discontinue its Android Auto mobile app, replacing it with Google Assistant
Manipur assembly adjourned after obituary references
Union minister launches Manipur's indigenous food products