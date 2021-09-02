Mexico expects resolution to dispute over USMCA auto rules
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:03 IST
Mexico does not want differences over the interpretation of automotive content rules in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact to go to an international panel, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said he expected recent disagreements in North America about how the content rules are applied to be resolved soon.
