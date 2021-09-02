Mexico expects resolution to dispute over USMCA auto rules

Mexico does not want differences over the interpretation of automotive content rules in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact to go to an international panel, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said he expected recent disagreements in North America about how the content rules are applied to be resolved soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)