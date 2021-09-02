Left Menu

Mexico expects resolution to dispute over USMCA auto rules

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:03 IST
Mexico expects resolution to dispute over USMCA auto rules
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico does not want differences over the interpretation of automotive content rules in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact to go to an international panel, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said he expected recent disagreements in North America about how the content rules are applied to be resolved soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021