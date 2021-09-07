Left Menu

Over 1.5 ton of cannabis seized, 5 held in Odisha

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 07-09-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:08 IST
Over 1.5 ton of cannabis seized, 5 held in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1.5 tons of cannabis worth Rs 1.22 crore were seized and five suspected drug peddlers arrested in Kalahandi and Koraput districts of Odisha, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Jeypore Sadar police station in Koraput busted a drug-smuggling racket on Monday and recovered cannabis weighing 1,008 kg from a truck that was intercepted, police said.

The market value of the drugs is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore. The driver was arrested and later two suppliers were also nabbed, an officer said.

Rs 1.65 lakh in cash, the truck, a car, and a motorcycle were seized, he said.

The contraband was going outside the state from Jalaput, he said, adding that more suspects would be arrested.

In Kalahandi district, two persons were arrested after cannabis with an estimated value of Rs 22 lakh was found in a pumpkin-loaded truck, police said.

The truck was intercepted in Kesinga town on Sunday, and the cannabis was found in 280 packets, wrapped in polythene bags, and concealed inside a pumpkin shipment, they said.

The contraband, weighing 573.46 kg, was being transported from Padampur in Rayagada district to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

The arrested persons were from Uttar Pradesh and produced in a court, he said.

Cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in both the incidents, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021