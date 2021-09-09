Left Menu

Lawyers slam Cape Verde ruling on Venezuela envoy as 'constitutional suicide'

Cape Verde has committed "constitutional suicide" by allowing the extradition of businessman and envoy Alex Saab to the United States on charges of laundering money for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Saab's lawyers said on Thursday.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 09-09-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 22:13 IST
Lawyers slam Cape Verde ruling on Venezuela envoy as 'constitutional suicide'
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Cape Verde has committed "constitutional suicide" by allowing the extradition of businessman and envoy Alex Saab to the United States on charges of laundering money for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Saab's lawyers said on Thursday. Saab was on his way to Iran last year to negotiate shipments of fuel and humanitarian food supplies to Venezuela amid U.S. sanctions on the South America country when he was detained at a Cape Verde refueling stop.

The West African nation's highest court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling that Saab, a Colombian national, should be extradited to the United States. "This sentence ... symbolizes the death of the rule of law so dear to Cape Verdeans, serving purely political interests according to an agenda dictated by Washington," Saab's legal team said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"It is constitutional suicide!" Cape Verde Justice Minister Joana Rosa said the government does not comment on specific court rulings, but denied the assertions by Saab's lawyers about the judicial system.

"The rule of law works in Cape Verde and the fact that the Alex Saab case has gone through all the judicial bodies shows that the institutions work," Rosa told Reuters. The State Department says Saab was helping Maduro organize trade deals that undermined Washington's sanctions program, which was created to force Maduro from power.

U.S. prosecutors accuse Saab of bribing Venezuelan officials to take advantage of the state-controlled exchange rate and of transferring $350 million in illegally obtained funds to overseas accounts. Saab denies the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021