U.S. special representative for North Korea to travel to Tokyo next week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. special representative for North Korea will travel to Tokyo next week for talks with South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other issues, the State Department said on Friday.
Ambassador Sung Kim will also discuss "the immediate resolution of the abductions issue" during his visit, the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- Japanese
- North Korea
- Korean Peninsula
- U.S.
- Sung Kim
- State Department
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. trade chief Tai tells Turkey countries must remove digital services taxes
U.S. Supreme Court ends federal residential eviction moratorium
U.S. Supreme Court ends federal residential eviction moratorium
WRAPUP 1-U.S. braces for more ISIS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
U.S. trade chief Tai tells Turkey countries must remove digital services taxes