Left Menu

Around 1,000 kg poppy-straw recovered along Sonamarg-Leh thoroughfare

Jammu and Kashmir's Anti Narcotics Task Force Crime Branch on Sunday said that the department has recovered 1,000 kg of poppy-straw along Sonamarg-Leh thoroughfare in central-Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:38 IST
Around 1,000 kg poppy-straw recovered along Sonamarg-Leh thoroughfare
Mubashir Rasool, Deputy Supretendient of Police of Anti Narcotics Task Force Crime Branch. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Anti Narcotics Task Force Crime Branch on Sunday said that the department has recovered 1,000 kg of poppy-straw along Sonamarg-Leh thoroughfare in central-Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Deeming it as 'one of the biggest (recovery) in the recent past,' officials said that the action was initiated upon receipt of specific information about the movement of some trucks laden with the narcotic substances towards Leh.

"Yesterday anti-narcotics task force received specific information regarding smuggling of some narcotics substances from Kashmir valley towards Leh. An anti-narcotics team was constituted and we tried to identify those two vehicles about the input we received," Mubashir Rasool, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Anti Narcotics Task Force Crime Branch said in Srinagar. He added: "Those two vehicles were intercepted and identified at Sonamarg with the help of district police Ganderbal and after their identification along with officials from legal meteorological department, magistrate, and our team recovered a huge quantity of narcotic substances from these two trucks", the official said adding that about 800 kilograms of poppy-straw was recovered from these two trucks.

"After initial investigation, it came to fore that another truck had left towards Leh. The information was shared with Ladakh police and the third truck was also intercepted and about 200 kilograms of poppy-straw was recovered from the third truck," the DSP said while addressing a press conference. He also informed that in a total about 1000 kgs of poppy straw was recovered in yesterday's operation.

Regarding it as 'one of the biggest in the recent past', the official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this matter. "Further investigations are on and we hope there will be more arrests after the forward and backward linkages are identified and located", he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021