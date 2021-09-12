Around 1,000 kg poppy-straw recovered along Sonamarg-Leh thoroughfare

Jammu and Kashmir's Anti Narcotics Task Force Crime Branch on Sunday said that the department has recovered 1,000 kg of poppy-straw along Sonamarg-Leh thoroughfare in central-Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Deeming it as 'one of the biggest (recovery) in the recent past,' officials said that the action was initiated upon receipt of specific information about the movement of some trucks laden with the narcotic substances towards Leh.

"Yesterday anti-narcotics task force received specific information regarding smuggling of some narcotics substances from Kashmir valley towards Leh. An anti-narcotics team was constituted and we tried to identify those two vehicles about the input we received," Mubashir Rasool, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Anti Narcotics Task Force Crime Branch said in Srinagar. He added: "Those two vehicles were intercepted and identified at Sonamarg with the help of district police Ganderbal and after their identification along with officials from legal meteorological department, magistrate, and our team recovered a huge quantity of narcotic substances from these two trucks", the official said adding that about 800 kilograms of poppy-straw was recovered from these two trucks.

"After initial investigation, it came to fore that another truck had left towards Leh. The information was shared with Ladakh police and the third truck was also intercepted and about 200 kilograms of poppy-straw was recovered from the third truck," the DSP said while addressing a press conference. He also informed that in a total about 1000 kgs of poppy straw was recovered in yesterday's operation.

Regarding it as 'one of the biggest in the recent past', the official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this matter. "Further investigations are on and we hope there will be more arrests after the forward and backward linkages are identified and located", he further said. (ANI)

