High Court Disposes Vinesh Phogat's Petition as Infructuous After Asian Games Exclusion

The Delhi High Court dismissed Vinesh Phogat's petition regarding her exclusion from the Asian Games trials as infructuous. Allowed to compete following a legal battle, she lost in the semifinals. The WFI must now address a show-cause notice concerning weight issues and alleged anti-doping breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:04 IST
High Court Disposes Vinesh Phogat's Petition as Infructuous After Asian Games Exclusion
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition filed by veteran wrestler Vinesh Phogat, following her initial exclusion from the Asian Games trials. Phogat's legal battle with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) eventually allowed her to participate, yet her journey ended with a semifinal defeat against Meenakshi.

Vinesh Phogat's exclusion controversy centered on the WFI's selection policy, which favored medalists from specific events, a restriction she deemed discriminatory due to her maternity break. The legal tussle escalated to the Supreme Court, which permitted her judicial push while warning against disturbing national sports schedules.

Furthermore, the High Court has mandated the WFI to resolve the show-cause notice issued to Phogat. Concerns include missing the weight standard for the 2024 Summer Olympics and allegations of anti-doping rule infractions. The federation contends that Phogat is obliged to a six-month hiatus post-retirement under anti-doping regulations.

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